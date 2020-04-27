Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $1,275,321.60 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CDNS opened at $80.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

