Calyxt (OTCMKTS:HZNQF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Calyxt (OTCMKTS:HZNQF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HZNQF remained flat at $$1.40 during trading hours on Monday. 4,904 shares of the company traded hands.

Calyxt Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a translational genomics company, develops and supplies patient-relevant drug discovery and diagnostic reference standards in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates a translational genomics platform, a suite of gene editing tools to alter gene sequence in human or mammalian cell-lines.

