Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $131.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.56.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $19.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 3.11.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,906,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 566,738 shares during the period. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 543,285 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

