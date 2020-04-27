Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $114.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.