Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 6,577 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 813.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,374,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,528. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

