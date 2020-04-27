Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Celestica stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $611.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Celestica has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 22,173,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,033 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Celestica by 18.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,220,000 after buying an additional 1,757,431 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Celestica by 33.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,961,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,751,000 after buying an additional 1,761,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Celestica by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,952,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after buying an additional 235,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,347,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,913,000 after buying an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

