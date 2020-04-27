Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Cellnex Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.00. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.