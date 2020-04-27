Centamin (CEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Centamin (LON: CEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2020 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 148 ($1.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/9/2020 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 160 ($2.10).

4/7/2020 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 143 ($1.88) to GBX 137 ($1.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/25/2020 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 143 ($1.88) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 127 ($1.67).

3/20/2020 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 145 ($1.91). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CEY opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.40. Centamin PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 83.32 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

