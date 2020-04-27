Centennial Resource Development’s (CDEV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 26,543,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,138,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $170.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.26. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $748,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,122 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

