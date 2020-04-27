Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,802,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Centurylink by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after buying an additional 2,106,521 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centurylink will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.