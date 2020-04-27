Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

