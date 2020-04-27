CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Montrusco Bolton Investments grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 1,088,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 228,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets lifted its stake in CGI by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 4,196,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,004,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CGI by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.