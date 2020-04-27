CGI’s (GIB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $111.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.40. 34,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,503. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CGI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments grew its position in CGI by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 1,088,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after buying an additional 228,285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets lifted its stake in CGI by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 4,196,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,004,000 after acquiring an additional 388,017 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $5,886,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CGI by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

