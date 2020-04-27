Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.58. 1,375,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,173,621.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,402 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.