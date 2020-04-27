Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post sales of $692.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $699.20 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $604.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $136.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

