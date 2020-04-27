Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.83. 1,164,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,380,926. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

