Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $93.52.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 34.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.