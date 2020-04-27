Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of CHMA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 394,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,066. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 39.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

