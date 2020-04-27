China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CYD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,314. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $2.90. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $814.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

