Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

CNK stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders have acquired 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

