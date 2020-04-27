CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded at Cfra

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

NYSE:CMS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

