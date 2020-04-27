CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.43% from the company’s previous close.

CNXM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:CNXM traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. 6,374,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

