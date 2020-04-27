CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

CNX traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. 6,871,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,958. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

