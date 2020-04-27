Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CCH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,453.89 ($32.28).

Shares of LON:CCH traded up GBX 43 ($0.57) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,018 ($26.55). 526,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,883.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,409.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,039 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £21,389.11 ($28,136.16). Also, insider Reto Francioni acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,470 shares of company stock worth $13,381,050.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

