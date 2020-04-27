Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.62. Colliers International Group reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $92.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,891,000 after acquiring an additional 827,794 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

