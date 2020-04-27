Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Earns Buy Rating from VSA Capital

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at VSA Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:CERP traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1.83 ($0.02). 25,768,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Columbus Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of $14.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08.

In related news, insider Leo Koot purchased 12,437,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £373,137.90 ($490,841.75).

About Columbus Energy Resources

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

