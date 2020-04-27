Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Comerica worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $10,385,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 327,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

