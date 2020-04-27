Compass Point Downgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Neutral

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

BRG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. 309,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,450.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 462,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 222,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 89,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 61,396 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

