ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 43,205 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,289,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,923. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

