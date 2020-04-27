Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CTTAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Continental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of CTTAF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.29. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754. Continental has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $165.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

