Contrasting Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) & Crexendo (NYSE:CXDO)

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.89% 35.57% 17.10% Cincinnati Bell -4.33% N/A -1.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Cincinnati Bell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 6.16 $1.14 million $0.07 85.00 Cincinnati Bell $1.54 billion 0.48 -$66.60 million ($1.13) -13.02

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crexendo and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cincinnati Bell 1 4 0 0 1.80

Crexendo currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.62%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Cincinnati Bell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats Cincinnati Bell on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

