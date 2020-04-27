Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLGX. Citigroup lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,850 shares of company stock worth $237,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corelogic by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Corelogic by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $36.33 on Monday. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.