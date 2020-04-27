Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 62,055 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of CBRE Group worth $38,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,507,000 after acquiring an additional 403,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after acquiring an additional 647,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 195,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,688,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,422,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

CBRE stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 94,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

