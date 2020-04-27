Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,142,951 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,142,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,082,000. Lincoln National comprises 1.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Lincoln National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.87. 1,448,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

