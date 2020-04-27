Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,014 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $32,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

