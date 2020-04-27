Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 437,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.40.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.