Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $96.67. 223,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $111.37. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.