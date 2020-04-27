D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $25.45 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 408,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,453,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 15.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 69,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,952. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

