Demars Financial Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 3.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.31. 2,520,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.