Despegar.com (DESP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Despegar.com’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Despegar.com stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DESP. ValuEngine raised shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

