Diamondback Energy (FANG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FANG stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

