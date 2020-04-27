DigixDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $7.20 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $74.40 million and $7.20 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $37.20 or 0.00480643 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and Bitbns. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.46 or 0.02499537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00210137 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00034616 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00046128 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, AirSwap, Liqui, IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, Binance, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

