Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.42).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 272 ($3.58). The company had a trading volume of 3,855,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.77.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

