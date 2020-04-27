Discover Financial Services Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of DFS opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

