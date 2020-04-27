Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.