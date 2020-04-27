Eastern Bank Boosts Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Eastern Bank raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,031. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

