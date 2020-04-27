Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,440,000 after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.81. 763,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,280. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.