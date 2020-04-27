Eastern Bank Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,191 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,793,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

