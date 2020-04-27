Eastern Bank Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,304 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.44. 554,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.21. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.