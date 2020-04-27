Eastern Bank Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,456. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

